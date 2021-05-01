Just In
Best Portable Stylish Speaker Systems That Changes Your Home Style
Are you looking forward to buy a new speaker system for your home? Well, there are many such speakers out there are give you enhanced audio quality without compromising on the looks of your living room or bedroom.
Several companies are coming up with well-designed speakers that look great and blend well with your decor. So, if you want to upgrade to a new speaker, then you should probably take a look at the options available in the market out there. Check out the list of stylish speakers right now from here.
Friengood IPX6 Waterproof Portable Solar Wireless Bluetooth 4.2 Speaker
If you want a solar speaker, then you can buy the Friengood IPX6 Waterproof Portable Solar Wireless Bluetooth 4.2 speaker for Rs. 9,618.
NB NOIZZYBOX Cube XS Premium Wood Finish Portable Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
Want a unique speaker? You should get the NB NOIZZYBOX Cube XS Premium Wood Finish Portable Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 speaker for Rs. 499.
DIGITEK DBS 007 Stylish & Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Speaker
Buy the DIGITEK DBS 007 stylish and portable Bluetooth 5.0 wireless speaker for as low as Rs. 999.
Artis BT90 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
For as low as Rs. 979, you can purchase the Artis BT90 Wireless Portable Bluetooth speaker.
Tribit XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth Speakers 12W
Pay Rs. 2,499 and ge your hands on the Tribit XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth speaker 12W.
Zync Wireless Cube Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Black)
Looking for an affordable offering? Well, pay Rs. 649 to purchase the Zync Wireless Cube Portable Bluetooth speaker.
Clavier Pluto Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Speakers
You can purchase the Clavier Pluto Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless speakers by paying Rs. 830.
Clavier Fusion Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Get your hands on the Clavier Fusion Portable Bluetooth speaker by paying Rs. 847.
Clavier Atom Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker
Another model from the same brand is the Clavier Atom Ultra Premium Bluetooth speaker, which is priced at Rs. 785.
LUMIFORD 2.1 Subwoofer Dock with Alexa built-in Voice Control Bluetooth Speaker
If you have LUMIFORD 2.1 Subwoofer Dock with Alexa built-in Voice Control Bluetooth speaker, then you can buy it at Rs. 2,999.
Live Tech Mini Jalsa Wireless TWS Wooden Speaker
For under Rs. 1,000, then you can buy the Live Tech Mini Jalsa Wireless TWS Wooden speaker, then you can buy it.
Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia Speakers
The Artis Mini 2.0 USB Multimedia speakers, then you can buy the speakers for Rs. 399.
Devcool LED Touch Lamp Bluetooth Speaker
For a speaker that is priced for under Rs. 500, then you can buy the Devcool LED Touch Lamp Bluetooth speaker for Rs. 449.
Clavier Supersonic Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Pay Rs. 1,199 to get the Clavier Supersonic Portable Bluetooth speaker, if you want a stylish speaker.
