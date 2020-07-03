JioMeet Vs Zoom: Which Is Better And Why? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Reliance Jio has launched a homegrown alternative to the Zoom video conferencing platform called JioMeet. The video conferencing app is already available on the Google Play and Apple App Store. Like Zoom, the JioMeet offers one-on-one video calling as well as large group calls with up to 100 participants.

