ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JioMeet Vs Zoom: Which Is Better And Why?

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has launched a homegrown alternative to the Zoom video conferencing platform called JioMeet. The video conferencing app is already available on the Google Play and Apple App Store. Like Zoom, the JioMeet offers one-on-one video calling as well as large group calls with up to 100 participants.

    {photo-feature}

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps zoom jio
    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X