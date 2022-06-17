ENGLISH

    Mi India Sale On Accessories: Discount On Headphones, Earbuds, Smart Speakers, And More

    If you are planning to buy any accessories from Mi, this can be a perfect time. Xiaomi is giving discounts on accessories and the list includes smartwatches, TWS earbuds, smart speakers, and so on. During the sale, the earphones can be purchased for up to 50 percent discount, while the Mi speaker is selling with up to 34 percent off. The demand for Bluetooth speakers is very high, as it is very easy to carry anywhere.

     
    Mi India Sale On Accessories: Discount On Headphones, Earbuds And More

    You can now get a Bluetooth speaker starting at Rs. 1,349. Here we've listed all Mi accessories that are now available with a discount on the brand's official site.

    Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W) Black

    Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W) Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,349 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999 (33% OFF)

    Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W) Black is available at 33% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,349 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Earphones Basic (with in-built mic) Blue

    Mi Earphones Basic (with in-built mic) Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 399 ; MRP: Rs. 599 (33% OFF)

    Mi Earphones Basic (with in-built mic) Blue is available at 33% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 399 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones Blue
     

    Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs. 999 (30% OFF)

    Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones Blue is available at 30% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Blue

    Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499 (28% OFF)

    Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro Blue is available at 28% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1799 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Blue

    Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (34% OFF)

    Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 34% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Red

    Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Red

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 1,599 (19% OFF)

    Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Red is available at 19% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Pink

    Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Pink

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (50% OFF)

    Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Pink is available at 50% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Earbuds 2C Black

    Redmi Earbuds 2C Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999 (25% OFF)

    Redmi Earbuds 2C Black is available at 25% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.

     

     

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 White

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 White

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,499 (27% OFF)

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 White is available at 27% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Earphones Red

    Redmi Earphones Red

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 399 ; MRP: Rs. 599 (33% OFF)

    Redmi Earphones Red is available at 33% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 399 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Soundbar Black

    Mi Soundbar Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (17% OFF)

    Mi Soundbar Black is available at 17% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Mi Wifi Smart Speaker

    Mi Wifi Smart Speaker

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,999 (33% OFF)

    Mi Wifi Smart Speaker is available at 33% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic White

    Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic White

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799 (28% OFF)

    Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic White is available at 28% discount during Mi sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

