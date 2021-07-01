ENGLISH

    Most Affordable Power Banks Under Rs. 500 Buy In India

    Power Banks are very useful in our daily lives. These handy devices help you to charge your smartphone, earphones while traveling without any worries. Redmi, Realme are common to all of us but besides these, numerous other brands sell a slew of power banks at more affordable price points.

     

    Most Affordable Power Banks Under Rs. 500 Buy In India

    If you are looking for an affordable power bank, then you can take a look at the most affordable power banks available in the Indian market under Rs. 500. Check out this list and make a buying decision.

    iBall 5000 mAh Power Bank

    iBall 5000 mAh Power Bank

    The iBall 5000mAh power bank is equipped to give you support with dual USB output so you can enjoy a seamless charging experience in two devices and is priced at Rs. 398.

    Ambrane 5000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank
     

    Ambrane 5000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank

    Priced at Rs. 499, the Ambrane PP-501 is a Pocket Size 5000mAh Lithium Polymer power bank. This accessory is small in size and very sleek in design with a premium texture finish.

    Zebronics ZEB-MC5000S1, 5000mah Power Bank

    Zebronics ZEB-MC5000S1, 5000mah Power Bank

    Zeb-MC5000S1 is a stylish 5000mAh power bank that comes in a textured finish with Type C and micro USB input ports. You can buy this power bank for Rs. 349.

    Veger W0527 Mini Size 5000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black)

    Veger W0527 Mini Size 5000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black)

    The VEGER W0527 5000mAh Power Bank features a Lithium Polymer battery. It comes with a micro USB port and enables two-way fast charging technology for Rs. 428.

    iBall 5000 mAh, Powerbank (IB-5000LPS), Dual USB Output, Black

    iBall 5000 mAh, Powerbank (IB-5000LPS), Dual USB Output, Black

    Priced at Rs. 398, the iBall IB-5000LPS Powerbank features dual USB output to charge two devices simultaneously.

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
