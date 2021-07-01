Most Affordable Power Banks Under Rs. 500 Buy In India

If you are looking for an affordable power bank, then you can take a look at the most affordable power banks available in the Indian market under Rs. 500. Check out this list and make a buying decision.

iBall 5000 mAh Power Bank

The iBall 5000mAh power bank is equipped to give you support with dual USB output so you can enjoy a seamless charging experience in two devices and is priced at Rs. 398.

Ambrane 5000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank

Priced at Rs. 499, the Ambrane PP-501 is a Pocket Size 5000mAh Lithium Polymer power bank. This accessory is small in size and very sleek in design with a premium texture finish.

Zebronics ZEB-MC5000S1, 5000mah Power Bank

Zeb-MC5000S1 is a stylish 5000mAh power bank that comes in a textured finish with Type C and micro USB input ports. You can buy this power bank for Rs. 349.

Veger W0527 Mini Size 5000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank (Black)

The VEGER W0527 5000mAh Power Bank features a Lithium Polymer battery. It comes with a micro USB port and enables two-way fast charging technology for Rs. 428.

