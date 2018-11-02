Akai new range of 4K UHD Smart LED TVs launched in India starting at Rs. 59,990

Akai, the Japanese consumer electronics brand primarily known for TVs and Air conditions has launched three new 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India to mark the festive season in the country. The newly launched 4K smart LED TVs are available in three different size variants including 65-inch, 55-inch and 49-inch panel TVs. The new range of TVs are said to deliver high quality of audio and video experience and will provide an enhanced viewing experience to the customers.

Akai India's Director, Anurag Sharma commenting on the launch said, "With this launch, we now have all the models starting from 24-inch to 65-inch and further planning to expand our offering further in the Indian market and provide a seamless experience of the entire product range".

As for the specs and features offered by the new Akai Ultra HD smart LED TVs, they make use of an A+ grade panel which the company claims is able to produce a color gamut of 1.07 billion colors. The new TVs deliver bright and vivid picture quality with high contrast and clarity. This allows enhancing the quality of videos played on TVs. Accompanying the high-resolution display is Dolby Audio technology to provide a better quality of audio output.

All the three 4K UHD smart LED TVs packs 1.5GB of RAM and have 8GB of onboard storage with a smart TV interface which plays the shows and movies along with a number of interactive features. Users will also get 'Akai Store' pre-loaded on the TVs. The Akai Store is the company's in-house entertainment hub which will give the users an access to a bundle of apps and entertainment content at one place. Besides, users will also be able to surf the web, stream content online along with playing games and more.

When it comes to the pricing, the Akai UHD smart LED TV 65-inch variant comes with a price tag of Rs 1,24,990, on the other hand, the 55-inch variant comes with a price tag of Rs 69,990 and the 49-inch variant comes with a price tag of Rs 59,990. As of now, there is no specific timeline mentioned as to when these TVs will make their way to the Indian market. However, they are said to be available during the upcoming festival season. We will keep you posted with further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.