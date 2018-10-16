SHINCO launches 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV lineup in India starting at just Rs 26,990

4K Ultra HD SMART LED TVs:

The new range of 4K Ultra HD SMART LED TV's includes the model numbers S43QHDR10, S50QHDR10, and S55QHDR10. All the three 4K Ultra HD smart LED TVs comes with Quantum Luminit display that is fused with a Wide Color Gamut that supports 95% NTSC. The HDR10 feature is available in 109cm (43 inches), 124cm (49 inches), and 140cm (55 inches) screen configurations respectively. This range further is said to produce enhanced picture quality and color expression for a premium viewing experience.

AI support:

The 4K Ultra HD SMART LED TV range is is backed by an AI called SENSY. The Sensy TV guide Application is installed in the Shinco Tv's lineup and it allows you to create a wall of moments while you watch content from your Set-top box. It allows you to operate your TV with just your tv remote, by fixing the detachable Sensy IR Cable, which comes along with the TV. This The new TVs also comes with ‘Voice Recognition' feature that allows the users to command the TV via the Sensy App installed on the user's smartphone. Shinco TVs come with an "Air Click Remote" designed with a QWERTY Keyboard.

Other features:

Also, Shinco's TV model S43QHDR10 comes with Box Speakers and the Model Nos. S50QHDR10 and S55QHDR10 offer a Built-in Sound Bar. The smart TVs have got 1GB RAM and 8GB of ROM, this will make it easy to download files on the TV.

The 43 inch, 49inch, 55-inch range of Shinco Smart TVs operates runs on Android 7.0 Nougat which and users can also stream Netflix, Hotstar and other video service platforms of the TVs. Considering the price at which these smart LED TVs are being offered, it would be interesting to see how they perform in real life situations and if all the features are as good as claimed. We would like to test the TVs before we could give out any verdict on the quality of these new smart TVs.