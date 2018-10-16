SHINCO launches 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV lineup in India starting at just Rs 26,990

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Videotex has introduced its new brand Shinco in India with a range of 4K Ultra HD Quantum Luminit SMART LED TV's. Targeted at the smart Indian customers the new range of smart TVs feature a slim profile and are expected to give an enhanced user experience.
The S43QHDR10 model of Shinco is exclusively available on Paytm Mall and comes with a price tag of Rs. 26,990 you get 25% Cashback on Paytm, the model S55QHDR10 that is priced at Rs 36,990 and is exclusively available with Amazon, whereas, the S50QHDR10 is priced at Rs 29,990 and is available on both Amazon and Paytm mall. You also get cash backs on PAYTM and No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the TVs.
4K Ultra HD SMART LED TVs:
The new range of 4K Ultra HD SMART LED TV's includes the model numbers S43QHDR10, S50QHDR10, and S55QHDR10. All the three 4K Ultra HD smart LED TVs comes with Quantum Luminit display that is fused with a Wide Color Gamut that supports 95% NTSC. The HDR10 feature is available in 109cm (43 inches), 124cm (49 inches), and 140cm (55 inches) screen configurations respectively. This range further is said to produce enhanced picture quality and color expression for a premium viewing experience.
AI support:
The 4K Ultra HD SMART LED TV range is is backed by an AI called SENSY. The Sensy TV guide Application is installed in the Shinco Tv's lineup and it allows you to create a wall of moments while you watch content from your Set-top box. It allows you to operate your TV with just your tv remote, by fixing the detachable Sensy IR Cable, which comes along with the TV. This The new TVs also comes with ‘Voice Recognition' feature that allows the users to command the TV via the Sensy App installed on the user's smartphone. Shinco TVs come with an "Air Click Remote" designed with a QWERTY Keyboard.
Other features:
Also, Shinco's TV model S43QHDR10 comes with Box Speakers and the Model Nos. S50QHDR10 and S55QHDR10 offer a Built-in Sound Bar. The smart TVs have got 1GB RAM and 8GB of ROM, this will make it easy to download files on the TV.
The 43 inch, 49inch, 55-inch range of Shinco Smart TVs operates runs on Android 7.0 Nougat which and users can also stream Netflix, Hotstar and other video service platforms of the TVs. Considering the price at which these smart LED TVs are being offered, it would be interesting to see how they perform in real life situations and if all the features are as good as claimed. We would like to test the TVs before we could give out any verdict on the quality of these new smart TVs.