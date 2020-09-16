Just In
Amazon Smart Plug Now Available For Rs. 1,999: Makes Your Things Smart
Amazon Alexa is one of the most used virtual assistants across the world with many products under its portfolio. The company has finally brought the Amazon Smart Plug to India that can make your life easy.
Today, one can easily buy smart appliances. However, when compared to regular appliances, smart appliances cost a lot and one also has to discard their non-smart appliances. Amazon Smart Plug solves this issue by converting your non-smart appliances to smart, which can be controlled using voice commands
The Amazon Smart Plug comes with a three-pin Indian socket design and is rated at 6A. It is smartly designed to match the Indian conditions, where the state retention feature the smart plug will automatically go back to the previous state, helping you to save time and power.
The Amazon Smart Plug can be controlled using the Alexa app or an Alexa Smart speaker. Using these platforms, one can set schedules so that the plug automatically turns off or turns on without needing any intervention.
If you are someone who follows a routine, then this feature will help you a lot. Imagine your water filter automatically filtering the water exactly for third minutes or your tea kettle turning off automatically after 10 minutes? The Amazon Smart Plug can do it all.
Given the power rating, the Amazon Smart Plug is not recommended for heavy appliances like AC, geysers, water pumps, or water heaters.
Amazon Smart Plug Price And Availability
The Amazon Smart Plug is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available on the Amazon India website. Similarly, the product will also be available from Amazon kiosks in Mumbai and Bangalore as well as in select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets. You can get the Smart Plug for just Rs. 999 if you bundle it with the Amazon Alexa Echo Smart speaker.
