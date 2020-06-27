How To Listen To Your Spotify Playlist On Alexa And Echo Devices? News oi-Vivek

Spotify is one of the most preferred music streaming services across the globe and Alexa is one of the most used virtual assistants, that works with a variety of OS, including the Echo range of speakers from Amazon. With the latest collaboration in the tech industry, you can now listen to your playlist on your Alexa powered devices.

Both free and premium Spotify users can now stream their favorite playlists and podcasts on the Amazon Echo range of devices. The service is already available in India and one just needs to follow a short procedure to enable the same. Besides Spotify, Alexa also supports music streaming from platforms like Gaana and Prime Music.

How To Enable Spotify Playback On Alexa Powered Devices?

Launch the Alexa app on your smartphone and open settings menu. Select Music > Link New Service and then select Spotify. Enter your Spotify credentials in the next page and voila, you have successfully integrated Spotify with all your Alexa devices. Open Spotify app and say; Alexa, Spotify connect to wirelessly stream music on a nearby connected Echo device.

If you are using the free tier of Spotify, then you might have to listen to ads as usual and the premium subscribers will enjoy an ad-free music listening experience. Do note that, even after this part, Alexa might usually play music from Amazon Music and one needs to set Spotify as the default music service to make Spotify as your primary music service provider on Alexa powered devices.

Alexa is now deeply integrated into the Spotify app, where users can now select the Echo device as an external speaker to stream music and podcast. Spotify's vast music library is almost unparalleled to any other music service provider and playing HD music on devices like the Echo Studio will truly offer an immersive music listening experience.

