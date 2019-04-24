ENGLISH

    Gaana gets Video for mobile, reaches 100 million active users

    The company has announced that it has crossed 100 million monthly active users (MAU) in March 2019.

    India's largest music streaming app Gaana has announced the launch of two key features- Gaana Video and Artist Dashboard.

    Gaana Video is Gaana's exclusive vertical video format, built for mobile, and created in exclusive partnerships with India's top artists, while Artist Dashboard is a self-service dashboard for artists to access insights and analytics around how their fans are consuming their music on Gaana.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced that it has crossed 100 million monthly active users (MAU) in March 2019.

    Prashan Agarwal, CEO of Gaana.com said "For nine years, Gaana has brought melody and meaning the lives of Indians through music. That 10 crore listeners value our offering is humbling and is a testimony to the efforts of the incredible team at Gaana."

    " We will continue to innovate to make music more accessible to all of India, increasingly using AI-driven algorithms and product innovations that help make Gaana easier for new mobile users to find delight and excitement," Agarwal said.

    A recent Deloitte report indicated that in December 2018, there was around 150 million music streaming users in India. With Gaana being used by over 100 million customers every month, Gaana has consolidated its leadership position, the company said in a statement.

    In addition Gaana sai that in the last year, tier 2 city usage growth was fastest (96 percent), followed by tier 1 cities (84 percent), and followed by Tier 3 cities (78 percent).

    Gaana has also grown over 78 percent outside of India, with its fastest growth in the United States, Australia, Canada, UK, and UAE.

    Featuring more than 45 million songs across Bollywood, International and 30 Indic languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, English, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Bengali, Assamese & Oriya.

    Launched in April 2010 it is owned by Times Internet and Tencent.

    Thursday, April 25, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
