Apple Entry-Level AirPods Pegged For Early 2021, Next-Gen AirPods Pro Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Apple is working on a new entry-level variant of AirPods slated to be unveiled next year. This new pair of earbuds is likely to be the most affordable one in the lineup and sport a similar design as the AirPods Pro. As it is an entry-level offering, it is believed to skip high-end features such as noise cancellation.

Besides this, the company is also believed to be prepping the second-generation premium AirPods Pro with a more compact design. It is suggested that the company could be working on a new smart speaker too. The information regarding both these new AirPods models has been let out by a Bloomberg report.

Upcoming Apple AirPods Models

Talking about the affordable AirPods, it is likely to have a better battery life than the existing models. We have been coming across details regarding this model for quite sometime and now it appears to get a launch time frame.

On the other hand, the more premium second-generation Apple AirPods Pro appears to have a compact design sans the short stem at the bottom and a more rounded design to provide a better fit. It is believed to be similar to that of the premium offerings from Google and Samsung. While these details are known, its launch date remains unknown.

The report notes that Apple is facing challenges when it comes to the integration of noise cancellation, microphones, and wireless antennas in the smaller frame of the upcoming AirPods. Eventually, the design of the product is not finalized yet, it adds. Reportedly, Apple is looking forward to build new wireless chips for the upcoming AirPods models ad Goertek and Luxshare Precision Industry are believed to produce these new models.

Other Upcoming Apple Products

Apart from the new AirPods models, Apple is reportedly working on a new smart speaker too, which will be positioned between the HomePod and the newly launched HomePod mini. And, the company is also speculated to be working on a pair of over-ear headphones called AirPods Studio. This new headphones is believed to arrive with magnetic earcups with a reversible feature to detect right and left ear automatically. The other aspects we expect include a USB Type-C port, high-quality leather metal build, and more. We can expect this product to see the light of the day in November this year.

Best Mobiles in India