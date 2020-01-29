Apple HomePod Cheaper In India Compared To Anywhere Else In The World News oi-Vivek

Almost two years ago, Apple launched its first smart speaker the HomePod for $349 (approx Rs. 24,860), then after a year of launch, the product received a price cut of $50 and currently retails for $299 (approx Rs. 21,300) in the US. Apple has finally launched the HomePod in India at an exceptional pricing.

Apple usually tends to launch its product India at a slightly higher price tag compared to the US pricing. This time around, the company has managed to drop the price in India and will be available for Rs. 19,990. Though it is almost two years old, it is likely to work with Apple products like a charm. The HomePod should be available via authorized retail stores and e-commerce websites from the next few weeks.

Apple HomePod Features And Specifications

The Apple HomePod is a 7-inch speaker, powered by the Apple A8 chipset. It can be used with iMacs, iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. With the built-in voice assistant Siri, users can send a command to play music, set up an alarm, or even to create a reminder.

The HomePod comes with a high excursion woofer that is positioned at the top of the unit with a circular display. It also has a total of six microphones, working in tandem with one another to offer distance voice recognition. The company also says that the speaker has a 20mm thin diaphragm that helps to produce bass even at lower volumes.

The smart speaker also supports AirPlay 2 and is equipped with spatial awareness that automatically scan the surrounding to offer the optical sound clarity.

Our Opinion On Apple HomePod's India Launch

If you are looking for a smart speaker that works great with your Apple ecosystem, then the Apple HomePod is definitely a great speaker for the asking price. However, if you want a speaker that offers good sound quality and is cross-compatible with Android, Windows OS, iOS, and macOS, then consider some other options as most of the features on HomePod are restricted to Apple devices.

