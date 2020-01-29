ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple HomePod Cheaper In India Compared To Anywhere Else In The World

    By
    |

    Almost two years ago, Apple launched its first smart speaker the HomePod for $349 (approx Rs. 24,860), then after a year of launch, the product received a price cut of $50 and currently retails for $299 (approx Rs. 21,300) in the US. Apple has finally launched the HomePod in India at an exceptional pricing.

    Apple HomePod Cheaper In India Compared To Anywhere Else In The World

     

    Apple usually tends to launch its product India at a slightly higher price tag compared to the US pricing. This time around, the company has managed to drop the price in India and will be available for Rs. 19,990. Though it is almost two years old, it is likely to work with Apple products like a charm. The HomePod should be available via authorized retail stores and e-commerce websites from the next few weeks.

    Apple HomePod Features And Specifications

    The Apple HomePod is a 7-inch speaker, powered by the Apple A8 chipset. It can be used with iMacs, iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. With the built-in voice assistant Siri, users can send a command to play music, set up an alarm, or even to create a reminder.

    The HomePod comes with a high excursion woofer that is positioned at the top of the unit with a circular display. It also has a total of six microphones, working in tandem with one another to offer distance voice recognition. The company also says that the speaker has a 20mm thin diaphragm that helps to produce bass even at lower volumes.

    The smart speaker also supports AirPlay 2 and is equipped with spatial awareness that automatically scan the surrounding to offer the optical sound clarity.

    Our Opinion On Apple HomePod's India Launch

    If you are looking for a smart speaker that works great with your Apple ecosystem, then the Apple HomePod is definitely a great speaker for the asking price. However, if you want a speaker that offers good sound quality and is cross-compatible with Android, Windows OS, iOS, and macOS, then consider some other options as most of the features on HomePod are restricted to Apple devices.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple homepod news speakers
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X