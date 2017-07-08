Apple might delay the release of wireless charger for upcoming iPhones: Apple Blogger

Apple might not ship its wireless charger along with upcoming iPhones which are due for a release speculated to be shipped this fall.

Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup is expected to include an inductive wireless charger however, a new information has been brought to light by Apple blogger John Gruber.

Gruber tweeted today,"I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year)."

Wireless charger being sold separately is no shocker. We have already seen Apple release premium accessories separately and it won't be a big deal Apple does so again. However, the matter at hand is the late release of the accessory.

Gruber's tweet states that the charger might not be launched until iOS 11.1 hits the smartphones.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned earlier in a recently published research that the three iPhones due for release in 2017 will flaunt glass bodies to provide WPC-standard wireless charging function. WPC-standard stands for Wireless Power Consortium, which Apple is a member of. The majority of consortium member companies support Qi wireless charging.

If upcoming smartphones from Apple do support inductive charging tech from Qi it can also be assumed that the device can also be charged by other wireless chargers available in markets across the globe.

As for now, we can only hope that Apple incorporates wireless charging feature out of the box and we do not have to wait for Apple's accessory to use the inductive charging feature.