Audio Technica truely wireless earbuds announced with up to 15 hours of battery life

Audio Technica has launched its first completely wireless earbuds at IFA 2018. These are the first set of truly wireless earbuds from the brand, which comes with music-centric specifications and features.

The Audio Technica wireless earbuds (ATH-CKR7TW) might not be the easiest name to remember, but, these earphones do come with a carry-case, which doubles as a battery backup for the earbuds. The Audio Technica earbuds will be available in black and grey colors. To make these earbuds more personal, these earbuds also comes with an interchangeable 3D loop, so, it can fit almost any ear.

In terms of design and features, the Audio Technica ATH-CKR7TW are a lot similar to the Samsung Gear IconX and the Sony WF-1000X, which retails in India for Rs 11,990, and Rs 15,500, respectively. Unlike these offering from Samsung and Sony. These earbuds from Audio Technica are expected to offer audiophile grade music and will work with Android, iPhone, or even a computer with Bluetooth connectivity.

Features and specifications

These earbuds come with an 11mm drivers with a diamond-like carbon coated diaphragm, pure iron yoke, and brass stabilizer that contribute to the accurate reproduction, ensuring more precise audio. According to Audio Technica, these headphones can offer up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge and the carry-case can extend the battery life by 9 hours. So, in total, these earbuds can offer up to 15 hours of battery on a single charge. The case also comes with a battery indicator.

In terms of technicality, these earbuds are powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs to offer high-fidelity music listening experience. To improve the overall music listening experience, these earbuds also offer isolated acoustic and electronic compartments, which will minimize the air-flow to offer clear, accurate, high-resolution fidelity music.

These earbuds also come with an audio-grade digital-to-analogue (DAC) converter to improve the overall user experience. The truly wireless earbuds from Audio Technica is priced at £229 / €249 (Rs 20,000) and will be available from Fall 2018. As of now, there is no information on the launch of these earbuds in India what so ever.