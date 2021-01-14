CES 2021: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Launched News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched its next-generation truly wireless stereo earphones -- the Galaxy Buds Pro at an online-only launch event along with the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones.

The Galaxy Buds Pro comes with pro sound quality, and also has an intelligent active noise cancellation technology. These can be used with any Android or iOS smartphone without any issue.

The Galaxy Buds Pro looks a lot different from the Galaxy Buds Live. The Buds Pro are powered by a custom chipset and it has a two-way speaker and the sound signature is tuned by AKG. The earbuds offer 360 surround sound along with support for Dolby Atmos, just like the AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are equipped with an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter for a crisp treble.

The Buds Pro supports active noise cancellation, and are capable of canceling up to 99 percent of the noise. There is also an intelligence active noise control, which automatically sets the earbuds to ambient mode, allowing users to hear the external sound.

There is a call pickup unit and three microphones to improve the overall call quality on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. There is a 2mm vent to offer better airflow and to maintain air pressure to offer an optimal fit.

Coming to the battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can last up to 5 hours, and the carry case can offer up to 13 hours of additional power. Five minutes of charging can offer up to one hour of music playback.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are also IP certified for water and dust resistance. The Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in three colors (Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet) with a starting price of $199 and will go on sale from January 15.

Best Mobiles in India