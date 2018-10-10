ENGLISH

Duracell launches new range of powerbanks starting in India starting at Rs 999

The new Duracell powerbanks also comes enabled with ten different protection feature which will assure a users' safety while using the devices.

    Duracell, a known battery, specialty cells, and rechargeables manufacturer have now set its foot in the mobile power segment with the launch of its new range of powerbanks. The company has introduced the new lineup of powerbanks today and has launched it as Amazon exclusive products. The new powerbanks come in three different battery capacity and will be available for a starting price of Rs 999.

    Let's have a look at the features offered by the new Duracell Powerbanks:

    As mentioned earlier the Duracell Powerbanks are available in three different battery capacities which include a 10050mAH, a 6700mAh and a 3350mAh battery capacity. The Duracell powerbanks are said to power up any smartphone 2x times faster as compared to the usual 5W wall-mounted sockets. The top-end variant i.e the 10050mAh powerbank can not only charge a smartphone two times faster as compared to the wall-mounted sockets but also provide the users up to 72 hours of extra talk time or device usage, which sounds quite impressive.

    The new Duracell powerbanks also comes enabled with ten different protection feature which will assure a users' safety while using the devices. The protection feature which the powerbanks come with include protection against Overvoltage, Output overload, Over temperature protection, Overcharge/discharge at cell level, Cable loop protection, under voltage at the input, Under temperature operation and Dual safety circuits. The Duracell powerbanks are also flame retardant which further ensures the safety of a user.

    David Abraham, Duracell Marketing Director for the Middle East and India, said, "Duracell is trusted across the world for its high-performance alkaline batteries. The requirement for a high capacity power bank is essential and Duracell lives up to its promise of excellence and providing long-lasting power. Our new mobile Powerbank empowers consumers to get on with their busy lives, without worrying about their phones losing its charge. The Powerbank also sports multiple security features to keep safety as a priority. Light in weight, it has the trademark Copper Top design that is synonymous with Duracell."

    As for the compatibility, the new powerbanks are compatible with both the Android as well as Apple devices. The powerbanks are also compatible with most of the devices that have a USB port.

    When it comes to the pricing then the new Duracell powerbanks comes with a starting price tag of Rs 999. The 3,350mAh powerbank is priced at Rs 999, the 6700mAh at Rs 1,999, whereas, the 10,050mAh variant comes with a price tag of Rs 1,499. Duracell is also giving a three-year warranty on the new powerbanks.

