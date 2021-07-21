Fresh Updates On Nothing Ear (1) Arrive Ahead Of Launch: Best-In-Class Battery Life? News oi-Vivek

The first product for a company is always important, and most brands try to create a lot of buzz around the same. Nothing, a brand founded by one of the OnePlus's co-founders Carl Pie is all set to launch its very first product -- Nothing Ear (1) on 27 July.

It now looks like the company has revealed everything about the Nothing Ear (1) ahead of its official launch, even the pricing. In fact, the company has already confirmed that the Nothing Ear (1) will cost Rs. 5,999 in India, less than Europe and the US price (99 Euros and 99 Dollars).

Nothing Ear (1) Complete Specifications

Nothing has now revealed some of the details of its first and the upcoming product. The company has shared some details regarding the battery size, battery backup, charging speed, and other technical aspects of the upcoming TWS with ANC.

As one can gauge from the previous point, the Nothing Ear (1) does support active noise cancellation (ANC) and claims to offer a total of 24 hours battery life on a single charge (including the charging case). They are said to last for 36 hours with ANC turned off.

A single earbud will have a 50mAh battery while the charging/carrying case in itself will have a 570mAh battery. As per the charging, the case supports fast wired charging and wireless charging. The company also claims that 10 minutes of wired charging should offer eight hours of playback time, which does feel impressive.

It is also interesting to how will that transparent case hold up in the long run, as transparent phone cases are always known to turn yellowish, which makes them look dirty and cheap. The case seems to have a USB Type-C port, which makes it in line with the competition.

Might Disrupt ANC TWS Industry

Even with the price tag of Rs. 5,999, the Nothing Ear (1) is not the most affordable pair of ANC TWS in the market. However, the company has been boasting a lot about audio quality, which is one of the main criteria to consider while buying an earphone.

If Nothing Ear (1) could offer a good sound signature, they are likely to disrupt the mid-range TWS market, if not the high-end market, which is mostly dominated by the Sonys and Apples of the world.

