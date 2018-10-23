Google Chromecast now available for pre-order on Flipkart at Rs 3,499

At the "Made By Google" event which was held on October 9 in New York, the tech giant Google had introduced the Pixel 3 Duo along with the 3rd Gen Chromecast. While the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL have already been up for pre-orders on Flipkart and Airtel's online store, the 3rd Gene Chromecast's pre-order was not live up until now. Now, the new generation Chromecast's pre-orders have gone live on Flipkart and you can order one for Rs 3,499. The 3rd Gen Chromecast sale will begin from October 24, 2018.

As for the offers, the e-commerce giant is offering a discount of 5 percent for the users who are making purchases using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent of instant discount on the payments made using Mastercard for first online payment along with no-cost EMI plans.

In addition, the 3rd Gen Chromecast comes bundled with 1 year of free Sony LIV subscription and 6 months worth of free access to Gaana. The device is also eligible for Flipkart 'Pay Later' payment option.

As for the features, the new generation Chromecast is integrated with Google Assistant; this will allow the users to control the Chromecast by giving simple voice commands. However, the Chromecast does not come with a built-in microphone, therefore, in order to control the device using AI, you must connect it to another Google Assistant-backed device.

In terms of design, the Chromecast 3 features only a slight difference as compared to the previous-gen Chromecast. The Chromecast 3 features a matte finish body with only the Google logo on it and also there is no Chrome badge. The device comes with support for FullHD video streaming at 60FPS, however, it misses out on 4K content streaming support. This feature was also missing on the previous gen Chromecast.