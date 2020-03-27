Google True Wireless Pixel Buds Spotted In FCC Filing News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google had earlier announced the second generation of the Pixel Buds during the Made by Google event in October 2019. Now, the truly wireless earbuds have been spotted in an FCC listing. Various reports had noted that the Google Pixel Buds would hit stores in spring, at least in the US.

Google Pixel Buds In FCC Filing

The upcoming Google Pixel Buds are the true wireless successor to the neckband-designed earbuds. From the looks of it, the earbuds could be right on schedule to get the certification from FCC. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Google might hold up the actual launch of the true wireless earbuds.

The FCC listing was spotted by 9to5Google, which noted that the filing contains two different listings. Each model number could be linked to the earbuds and the charging case, respectively. What we know of the Google Pixel Buds is that it would be a cord-less design, unlike the original Pixel Buds. The charging case is also expected to feature a sleek, compact design.

Google notes how the "devices are too small to accommodate the FCC ID" and therefore that information is just included on packaging and the user manual.

Google Pixel Buds Features

Naturally, the new Google Pixel Buds are expected to pack enhanced features than its predecessor. The company notes that the Google Pixel Buds will provide five hours of listening time on a single charge and an additional 24 hours charge in the case. It is also said to feature a custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker and drivers.

What's more interesting is the 'Adaptive Sound' to adjust the volume to the surroundings. Of course, it would come with Google Assistant support with 'Hey, Google' keyword as the access. Google has added a "spatial vent" that "reduces that plugged-ear feeling" and preserves your surroundings.

Google Pixel Buds Launch

Google had scheduled to launch the Pixel Buds at the Google I/O event on Mat 12-14. However, the event has been canceled over the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the search giant might launch the new true wireless earbuds via a blog post or a press release.

