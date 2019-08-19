ENGLISH

    Grab These Nokia Wireless Earphones At Lowest Price Ever On Amazon

    By
    |

    Nokia and Amazon India have teamed up to offer discounts on three wireless earphones from the brand. As a result of this collaboration, three models of wireless earphones from Nokia are available at the lowest price ever. Well, these are the Nokia BH-501 Active Wireless Earphones, Nokia BH-701 Pro Wireless Earphones, and Nokia BH-705 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds.

    Grab These Nokia Wireless Earphones At Lowest Price Ever On Amazon

     

    Nokia Active Wireless Earphones

    Nokia Active Wireless Earphones features a neckband-style design. During the offer period, this pair of wireless earphones is available for Rs. 2,499. The offer is a Lighting Deal and will be available only for today.

    Notably, the Nokia Active Wireless Earphones delivers up to 8 hours of battery life and up to 144 hours of standby time on charging it for nearly 2 hours. This pair of wireless earphones comes with Bluetooth 4.1, 9mm dynamic driver, and 10m Bluetooth range.

    Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones

    Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones is currently available for Rs. 5,499 on Amazon. This pair of wireless earphones is said to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. There are functions such as magnetic clipping of earbuds to pause music playback or end calls. It comes with IP certification for sweat and splash resistance, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, Qualcomm aptX tech for HD audio over Bluetooth, and more.

    Nokia True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

    Nokia True Wireless Earbuds was launched for Rs. 9,999. Now, the same is priced at Rs. 7,359 after getting a discount on Amazon India. The True Wireless Earbuds comes with a cylindrical charging case with a USB Type-C port and an LED indicator. There is Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and IPx4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

    It is touted to offer up to four hours of music playback and up to 70 hours of standby time. And, the charging case is said to charge the earbuds for three earbud sizes.

     

    What We Think

    If you are looking forward to upgrade your earphones for a pair of wireless earphones or earbuds, then you can consider buying one of these Nokia products. Given that there is a considerable discount on these for a limited time period, this is definitely the right time to buy these Nokia wireless earphones.

    Via

    Monday, August 19, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
