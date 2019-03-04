Nokia Pro Wireless earphones launched in India for Rs. 5,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia Pro Wireless earphones is now available in India.

HMD Global announced the launch of the Nokia True Wireless earphones and Nokia Pro Wireless earphones in October last year. Following the same, the wireless earbuds was launched in India for Rs. 9,999. Now, it looks like the company has brought the other pair of earphones as well to the Indian market.

As per the listing on the official Nokia India online store, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones carrying the model number BH-107 is available in the country for Rs. 5,499. This accessory is compatible with the Nokia smartphones as well as other devices. And, it is touted that these wireless earphones can be used for listening to music and answering calls.

Nokia Pro Wireless earphones

When it comes to its specifications and features, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones is available in a Black color variant. It is touted to provide up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge and weigh in around 45 grams. There is a USB port and the package comes bundled with a USB Type-A to micro USB cable, three pairs of ergonomic ear tips and three pairs of earbuds.

As per the company, the earbuds measure 25.6mm in height and the neckband has a dimension of 178 x 131 mm. It is said to take two or three hours to be charged completely.

Talking about its features, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones has functions such as magnetic clipping of the earbuds similar to that of the other models in the market. Users can clip the earbuds together in order to pause music and end calls and unclip the same to resume music and answer calls. This is similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones.

Other aspects of the Nokia earphones include Bluetooth 4.2, support for Qualcomm aptX for HD audio over Bluetooth and splash and sweat resistance.