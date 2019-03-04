ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nokia Pro Wireless earphones launched in India for Rs. 5,499

    Nokia Pro Wireless earphones is now available in India.

    By
    |

    HMD Global announced the launch of the Nokia True Wireless earphones and Nokia Pro Wireless earphones in October last year. Following the same, the wireless earbuds was launched in India for Rs. 9,999. Now, it looks like the company has brought the other pair of earphones as well to the Indian market.

    Nokia Pro Wireless earphones launched in India for Rs. 5,499

     

    As per the listing on the official Nokia India online store, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones carrying the model number BH-107 is available in the country for Rs. 5,499. This accessory is compatible with the Nokia smartphones as well as other devices. And, it is touted that these wireless earphones can be used for listening to music and answering calls.

    Nokia Pro Wireless earphones

    When it comes to its specifications and features, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones is available in a Black color variant. It is touted to provide up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge and weigh in around 45 grams. There is a USB port and the package comes bundled with a USB Type-A to micro USB cable, three pairs of ergonomic ear tips and three pairs of earbuds.

    As per the company, the earbuds measure 25.6mm in height and the neckband has a dimension of 178 x 131 mm. It is said to take two or three hours to be charged completely.

    Talking about its features, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones has functions such as magnetic clipping of the earbuds similar to that of the other models in the market. Users can clip the earbuds together in order to pause music and end calls and unclip the same to resume music and answer calls. This is similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones.

    Other aspects of the Nokia earphones include Bluetooth 4.2, support for Qualcomm aptX for HD audio over Bluetooth and splash and sweat resistance.

    Read More About: nokia news earphones accessories
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue