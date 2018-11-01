Haier launches Quantum Dot 4K Slim LED and Curved LED Android TVs in India starting at Rs 2,09,990

Haier, the Chinese tech giant has introduced a new lineup of Quantum Dot 4K Slim LED and Curved LED TVs in India. The new lineup of smart LED TVs runs on Android operating systems along with Quantum Dot display technology with HDR support. This means you can enjoy HDR videos on the new lineup of the TVs. Hair has launched two new models in the Slim LED TV series including X7000QUA (65-inch and 55-inch variants. On the other hand, the Quantum Dot 4K Curved LED TV range includes model Q9800QUAG (65-inch and 55-inch) models.

Eric Braganza, President, Haier India, commenting on the launch said, "We, at Haier constantly innovate to create solutions that are inspired by the evolving lifestyles of our customers and their unique requirements. With the launch of Haier Quantum Dot televisions, we are augmenting our premium LED TV range to deliver the best picture quality and an immersive experience that never fades. With options to choose from Slim and Curved displays, this range is designed to offer brilliant design, richer colors and deeper contrasts to bring to life the true colors of India.

In terms of specifications and features, the Haier X700QUA Slim LED TV packs an ultra-slim 13mm bezel around the display. The Q9800QUAG Quantum Dot 4K Curved LED TV comes with a curved display and both the Slim LED and the Curved LED supports 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) display and offer a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160. The 4K UHD display panel should make it apt for high-resolution media consumption.

Besides, the new range of Haier Quantum Dot 4K lineup of smart LED TVs comes with built-in Wi-Fi support. This will make it easy for the users to connect their smartphones wirelessly to the TV in order to play content directly on the big screen of the TV. To further enhance the viewing experience, Haier has used Dolby Decoder in both the smart LED TVs which allows them to deliver a sound experience similar to theater. Users will also get a Smart Remote with a QWERTY keypad to control the TVs.

As for the pricing, the Haier X7000QUA Quantum Dot 4K Slim LED TVs comes with a price tag of Rs 2,69,990 and Rs 2,19,990 for the 65-inch and 55-inch variant respectively. The Quantum Dot 4K Curved LED TV Q9800QUAG comes with a price tag of Rs 2,59,990 and Rs 2,09,990 for the 65-inch and 55-inch variant respectively. The new lineup of Hair TVs is up for sale and is available across all major retail stores in India.

