    Huawei Patents Pod-Shaped Truly Wireless Earbuds

    Truly wireless earbuds are increasing in popularity globally. Now, Huawei has filed a patent for a new pair of truly wireless earbuds at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). From the looks of it, the new Huawei truly wireless earbuds look quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

    Huawei Patents New Truly Wireless Earbuds
    source  

     

    Huawei Truly Wireless Earbuds Expected Features

    Currently, it's unknown if the Chinese company will launch the new earbuds under the Huawei brand or its sub-brand Honor. As reported by 91mobiles, the new Huawei truly wireless earbuds could feature a touch sensor to change tracks, answer calls, and other functionalities.

    The images reveal a pod-shaped design with markings suggesting charging pins and proximity sensors. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the new Huawei earbuds will come with a small charging case. The rounded surface, which likely houses the touch sensor will allow the user to change tracks and other such operations.

    Like most truly wireless earbuds today, the Huawei earbuds will mostly feature a sensor to connect with the AI assistant. It would also have microphones to answer calls. From the looks of it, the new Huawei earbuds would offer noise cancellation with the silicon ear tips.

    Huawei Patents New Truly Wireless Earbuds
    source  

    Huawei has already launched a couple of audio devices in the past. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 features a stem design, which makes sense to pack a pod-shaped design in the new earbuds.

     

    Huawei Truly Wireless Earbuds Expected Launch Date

    The new Huawei truly wireless earbuds is expected to launch alongside the Huawei P40 series slated for March 26. Additionally, Huawei will be bringing in the FreeBuds 3 to India soon.

    As spotted on Amazon, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 earbuds will be available for Rs. 14,990. Similar to the Apple AirPods, the FreeBuds 3 comes with a circular charging case. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 pack a 30mAh battery on each earbud, claiming to last up to four hours on a single charge.

    news earbuds accessories huawei
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:09 [IST]
    X