HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition Now Available For Rs. 11,000

HyperX, the maker of computer gaming accessories, has officially launched its latest Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition gaming headphones in India. This gaming headphone packs some interesting features especially meant for serious gaming enthusiasts.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition comes with an all-black design and is capable of offering HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound. It also comes with an advanced audio control mixer and a one-touch button to enable virtual surround sound. The package also comes with a complimentary carrying case to protect the headphones when not in use.

The ear cups of the headphone are made using memory foam, making them extra breathable and the aluminum frame further strengthens the overall build of the product. Do note that, the ear cups are interchangeable and can be replaced with ease.

To offer more control over the audio, the headphones come with a Bass adjustment sliders, allowing users to select bass from three levels. It comes with a modular design, with both microphone and the audio jack connects to the headphone via a 3.5mm jack.

Even though they are big over the ear headphones, they just weigh 321 grams and it comes with one-meter braided cable. The headphone is already on sale via HyperX's network of retail and e-tail outlets for Rs. 14,300. Similarly, HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,000 on Amazon India.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition Specifications

Driver: Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency: response 13Hz - 27kHz

Impedance: 65 Ω

Sound pressure level: 99dBSPL/mW at 1kHzT.H.D.≤ 1%

Weight: 310g

Weight: with mic 321g

Cable length: 1m

Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz - 18kHz

Sensitivity: -38dBV (0dB=1V/Pa at 1kHz)

