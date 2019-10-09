Jays x-Five Wireless Headphones Launched In India; Promises 20 Hour Battery Life News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jays x-Five Wireless headphones have been launched in India and promises 20 hours of battery life for playtime and Jay's signature warm sound. The headphones come with integrated mic and control buttons and can be folded for a compact design. The new Jays x-Five Wireless headphones have memory foam padded ear cushions, which adapts to the user's shape and ears.

Jays x-Five Wireless Headphones Features

The new Jays x-Five Wireless has a lightweight and foldable design that makes them comfortable to wear for a longer period, the company claims. For connectivity, the headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 and support Bluetooth codes like SBC and AAC. Users will find a microphone and an integrated control system for easy operations.

Jays highlights the foldable headband and the rotating ear cups in its design allowing the user to carry it easily. The company notes in a statement that the user can "just fold them together and put them in the pocket of your jacket or inside your bag without taking a lot of space or feeling bulky."

20 Hours Battery Life For Jays x-Five

The key point of Jays x-Five Wireless is the 20 hours of battery life that the company is promising. Jays says it takes about two hours for charging, which then discharges up to 20 hours. The headphones can be charged with a USB cable. The Jays x-Five has a wireless range of up to 10 meters.

The Jays x-Five headphones have a market price of Rs. 6,999. At present, there's a 42 percent discount offer at Headphone Zone, which drops the price of the Jay x-Five to Rs. 3,999. This pricing makes it a good option for a wireless headphone, which also comes with a one-year warranty. There is only one-color variant in black color. Jays has also launched another product, namely the m-Seven True Wireless earbuds that claims 38 hours of total playtime.

Best Mobiles in India