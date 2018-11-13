ENGLISH

JBL launches PartyBox 300, PartyBox 200 premium speakers in India

The new speaker comes with Wireless Bluetooth Streaming, 18 hours of playtime. It comes with 12V DC source or using the built-in 10,000mAh battery.

    Samsung Electronics Co. and HARMAN International have announced the launch of JBL PartyBox 200 and the JBL PartyBox 300 speakers for the first time in India.

    The new JBL PartyBox 200, priced at Rs. 32,499 and JBL PartyBox 300, priced at Rs. 35,999 are immediately available at www.JBL.com and other online and retail channels, including 350 Samsung brand stores across the country.

    "For even larger sound, connect two speakers to create an amplified listening experience. PartyBox has a USB input, allowing anyone to connect their playlist directly via a USB drive," the company said.

    "I love that my JBL PartyBox combines JBL Signature Sound with stylish lighting, and the speaker's bass brings my personal parties to life,'' stated Priyanka Chopra, actor, singer, philanthropist and Global Brand Ambassador for JBL.

    To recall, this year in August the company has launched JBL's online brand store - www.JBL.com in India and as part of the inaugural promotion, two JBL products - JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone were launched on this website.

    The online brand store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products - from headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers to home and multimedia solutions.

    From pre-sales previews of upcoming products to exclusive new product releases, customers will get the best deals and a rich and interactive experience on this platform.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
