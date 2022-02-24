Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard With GX Blue Switches Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Logitech has officially launched its G Pro Mechanical Keyboard in India, powered by the GX Blue Switches. This is a compact compact-sized keyboard with clicky switches which offer better responsiveness, durability, and tactile feedback. The keyboard has a stealth look and comes in black color.

The keyboard comes with a detachable data cable with a micro USB cable on one end and a USB-A port on the other end. The USB cable comes with a pronged design, which makes it easy to carry around. Additionally, it also offers a three-level height-adjustable mechanism along with rubber feet, which keeps the keyboard stable.

The cable has a braided finish, and it is 1.8 meters long, which should be plenty enough for most users. The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard also comes with two years of the standard warranty, which is twice as much as most of the keyboards in the market.

When it comes to the keys, the GX Blue clicky switched, the switches offer actuation distance of 2mm with an actuation force of 50gram. The keys offer a total traveling distance of 3.7mm. The keys offer a 1ms response rate, and there are also have 12 programmable F-keys. The keyboard has a Logitech logo on the left, and there is a physical button to control key brightness.

The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard also comes with per-key RGB lighting which can be controlled using Logitech G Hub software. Do note that, the keyboard does not have dedicated numerical keys, which is a bummer, especially for those who might want to use this keyboard for non-gaming purposes.

Pricing And Availability

The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard will be available on both online and offline stores starting today. In terms of pricing, the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard retails for Rs. 10,995. For the asking price, the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard seems like a great mechanical keyboard for gamers who want a compact keyboard.

The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard and the G Hub software is compatible with laptops and computers running on Windows 7 or newer and macOS 10.11 or later version of the operating system. One drawback of this keyboard is that it is still using a micro USB cable, which is a bummer as most keyboards of this class use a USB Type-C port.

