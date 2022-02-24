Just In
- 2 min ago Realme Narzo 50 With Helio G96, 120Hz Display Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 12,999
- 31 min ago Black Shark 4 Series Launched With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 64MP Camera: Availability, Price In India
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Electronics Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Cameras, Smartwatches And More
- 1 hr ago Realme Narzo 50 Review: Can It Beat Competition?
Don't Miss
- Movies Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes First Child With Cooke Maroney
- Lifestyle What Types of Hats Suitable For Summer And How To Style It?
- News Valimai: Petrol bomb hurled at actor Ajith fans outside cinema hall in TN, one injured
- Sports UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info
- Education DRDO 2022 Scholarship For Girls In Aerospace, Aircraft, Space Engineering. See DRDO Scholarship Scheme Details
- Finance Uncertainties Remain Around India's Medium Term Debt Trajectory: Fitch
- Automobiles Mini 3-Door Cooper SE EV Launched In India At Rs 47.20 Lakh: All You Need To Know
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Uttarakhand
Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard With GX Blue Switches Launched In India
Logitech has officially launched its G Pro Mechanical Keyboard in India, powered by the GX Blue Switches. This is a compact compact-sized keyboard with clicky switches which offer better responsiveness, durability, and tactile feedback. The keyboard has a stealth look and comes in black color.
The keyboard comes with a detachable data cable with a micro USB cable on one end and a USB-A port on the other end. The USB cable comes with a pronged design, which makes it easy to carry around. Additionally, it also offers a three-level height-adjustable mechanism along with rubber feet, which keeps the keyboard stable.
The cable has a braided finish, and it is 1.8 meters long, which should be plenty enough for most users. The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard also comes with two years of the standard warranty, which is twice as much as most of the keyboards in the market.
When it comes to the keys, the GX Blue clicky switched, the switches offer actuation distance of 2mm with an actuation force of 50gram. The keys offer a total traveling distance of 3.7mm. The keys offer a 1ms response rate, and there are also have 12 programmable F-keys. The keyboard has a Logitech logo on the left, and there is a physical button to control key brightness.
The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard also comes with per-key RGB lighting which can be controlled using Logitech G Hub software. Do note that, the keyboard does not have dedicated numerical keys, which is a bummer, especially for those who might want to use this keyboard for non-gaming purposes.
Pricing And Availability
The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard will be available on both online and offline stores starting today. In terms of pricing, the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard retails for Rs. 10,995. For the asking price, the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard seems like a great mechanical keyboard for gamers who want a compact keyboard.
The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard and the G Hub software is compatible with laptops and computers running on Windows 7 or newer and macOS 10.11 or later version of the operating system. One drawback of this keyboard is that it is still using a micro USB cable, which is a bummer as most keyboards of this class use a USB Type-C port.
Buy Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard Is Here
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299