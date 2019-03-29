Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, and Mi 2-in-1 data cable flash sale News oi-Vivek Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 retails for Rs 2,999

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India with a premium all-glass design and a water-drop notch display. Along with these smartphones, the company also launched the Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, the first wireless earphones from the brand.

Now, the company is hosting a dedicated flash sale on the 4th of July. On this exclusive sale, the company will be selling the Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi 2-in-1 USB cable, and the Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2. These lifestyle products or accessories will be available exclusively on Mi.com.

We've heard you! #MiMensSportsShoes2, #MiSportsBluetoothEarphones, & #Mi2in1USBCable will go on sale for first time ever on 4th April, midnight. Get them exclusively on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl.

RT if you have been waiting for them! pic.twitter.com/s2gdl06rt5 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 28, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones features

The Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones retails in India for Rs 1,499. These wireless earphones from Xiaomi offer up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge and are IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance.

The earphone has an adjustable ear-hook, which offers at most comfort for users, even while exercising. The Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones has a single MEMS silicon microphone with volume controls to offer high-quality calling. These earphones are available in White and Black colors.

Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 features

The Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 were launched in India as a crowdfunding product. After the successful completion of the crowdfunding, the shoes are now available for sale.

These shoes cost Rs 2,999 and will be available in three different colors. The Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 comes with a 5-in-1 unimold technology, which offers better grip and comfort even with the continues usage.

Mi 2-in-1 USB cable features

This is a standard 30 cm USB cable, which retails in India for Rs 249. This is a micro USB data cable with a type C attachment. The cable can be used with smartphones and accessories with either a micro USB or a USB type C port.