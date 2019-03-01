Xiaomi Mi Sports Basic Bluetooth earphones launched in India for Rs 1,499 News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi launched its latest Mi Sports Basic Bluetooth in India for Rs 1,499. All you need to know.

Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone in India on February 28 (yesterday). But that's not the only product which the company launched in the Indian market. Alongside, Xiaomi has also introduced its latest Mi Sports Basic Bluetooth earphone with a price tag of Rs 1,499 and the company mentioned that it will be up for grabs from March 20, 2019.

The newly launched Mi Sports Basic is another addition to the affordable list of Xiaomi. The wireless headphones come with IPX4 rating which makes it sweat and splash resistant. The in-ear earphones also sport adjustable ear hooks to keep the earbuds in place while performing activities like running, cycling, gyming and more.

These are not the truly wireless earphone which means, it has a connecting wire which goes behind your neck. The Mi Sports Basic Bluetooth earphone offers you to control the playlist with the help of multi-functional buttons. With these buttons, you can play/ pause, and skip the tracks. There are also dedicated buttons for adjusting the volume of the device.

Moreover, it also sports an in-built microphone which allows you to take calls on the go and also get access to the Google Assistant on your smartphone.

The earphone packs with five pairs of silicon earbuds. Out of five three pairs are sealed and the rest two are reduced-auscultation. Just in case if you don't know, sealed earbuds are designed for listening to music in a normal setting and the other one (reduced-auscultation) are specially designed for a workout. The reduced-auscultation earbuds are meant to reduce the sound travelling noise which was created through the cable rubbing against the user.

The newly launch Mi earphone offers Bluetooth 4.1 and the dimension of the earphones are 445x80x26mm. The wireless Bluetooth earphones are very light in weight and measures only 13.6g. The Mi Sports Basic is fuelled with a 120mAh battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 9 hours or battery life in medium volume and 260 hours of standby battery. It takes 2 hours to get a full charge with a micro USB cable.

So if you are interested in the buying the newly launched Mi Sports Basic Bluetooth then you can make a reminder on Mi.com, so that you can get a notification as soon as the product goes live.