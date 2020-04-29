Google Pixel Buds 2 With Adaptive Sound Feature Go Official News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Adding to the list of Google accessories, the new Pixel Buds are now officially available. The Pixel Buds 2 was announced back in October 2019 and Google promised to have them available by Spring 2020. Priced at $179, roughly Rs. 13,560, the second-generation of the truly wireless Google earbuds are available in a Clearly White single color variant.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Design

Officially, Google has dubbed the freshly launched earbuds as the new Pixel Buds 2. Like all truly wireless earbuds, the new accessory doesn't have a cable running behind the neck connecting the two earbuds. Instead, there's a wing to help hold the buds in your ears and a rubber tip to create a seal.

The design aspects are quite similar to that of the first-generation Google Pixel Buds. But the new Pixel Buds 2 has a more sporty shape in its design, which makes it better equipped for various activities that have users moving around.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Features Adaptive Sound

The Google Pixel Buds 2 allows users to hear ambient noise via a spatial vent underneath the buds, like its predecessor. With the new earbuds, Google has also brought in 'Adaptive Sound', which is a feature that dynamically raises and lowers the volume of whatever is playing, based on the amount of outside noise, eliminating the need for physical assistance.

Google has also included dual microphones to make clear voice calls. Plus, there's also an accelerometer that allows the earbuds to detect their voice based on the vibrations in the jawbone. It's a helpful feature, especially in windy weather conditions.

Google Pixel Buds 2 Connectivity

The connectivity of the Pixel Buds 2 is quite enhanced. Google claims the Pixel Buds 2 can stay connected through three rooms when indoors and across the length of an entire football field when outside. Coming to the battery, Google notes that they can last for 5 hours on a single charge, with the wireless charging case providing a further 24 hours of playtime.

Of course, there's Google Assistant triggered by 'Hey, Google' and even have notifications read out aloud. As noted, the Google Pixel Buds 2 is available for $179 and can be ordered from the Google Store, Best Buy, and few other retailers. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, shipping, and global availability will be delayed.

Best Mobiles in India