    NoiseFit Fusion With Smart Mechanical Hands To Launch Soon In India

    By
    |

    Noise -- the popular accessories company in India now has a new face. Rohit Sharma, a popular Indian cricketer now represents the brand. The company will launch new products in the coming days and the upcoming. The company Noise has been in the market sometimes, making affordable smartphone accessories like earphones, smartwatches and truly wireless earphones.

    Noise has officially confirmed that it will launch a hybrid smartwatch called the NoiseFit Fusion, which will also be available in limited edition format. According to the company, the smartwatch will have touch-screen based functionalities with a premium build quality.

    The company has shared a short video on various social media websites like Twitter and Facebook. According to the video, the NoiseFit Fusion comes with a circular display and a crown to control different aspects of the smartwatch. Similarly, it also features support for wireless charging and the chassis of the watch is made using stainless steel.

    Besides the touch display, the watch also has smart mechanical hands and offers a massive 30 days of battery life on a single charge. Just like most of the smartwatches, the NoiseFit Fusion is water and dust resistant and comes with 5ATM certification.

    By the looks, the NoiseFit Fusion is likely to use regular interchangeable watch straps, which makes it easy to customize. The registration page for the NoiseFit Fusion is currently live and one can register for the same to get first-hand information about the hybrid smartwatch.

    "We're delighted to announce our partnership with Rohit Sharma, who truly is one of the greatest cricketers of our time. His dedication to the sport adequately mirrors the commitment we feel towards providing our customers with the best. Together, we look forward to propagating a positive message; One which resonates with youngsters, advocates following one's passion, and encourages the youth to listen more carefully to their inner noise", says Gaurav Khatri founder of Noise

    Read More About: noise news accessory smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
