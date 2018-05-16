OnePlus 6 accessories leak with their prices ahead of launch

We are just a few hours away from the unveiling of the OnePlus 6. However, it looks like the leaks and rumors related to the smartphone won't stop. We have come across almost all details regarding the smartphone, thanks to the earlier leaks. Now, the accessories meant for this device have also popped up in the headlines.

The photos and pricing of the OnePlus 6 accessories have been revealed by a tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter via GSMArena. The list of accessories includes protective cases, flip covers, silicone protective cases, tempered glass protectors and bumper cases. Notably, these accessories will be priced from Rs. 990 onwards.

The report also notes that the official hardcover accessories will be available in Nylon Black, Ebony Wood, Karbon, Sandstone Black, Protective Red and Black Flip Cover. There will be a tempered glass protector made by the company to keep the display notch protected.

OnePlus 6 accessories pricing

When it comes to the pricing, the source reveals that the Sandstone Black protective case could be priced at Rs. 990. The Karbon bumper case and Ebony Wood bumper case are to be priced at Rs. 1,990 each. The Nylon Black bumper case is to be priced at Rs. 1,490 and the Silicone Protective Red case could be priced at Rs. 1,290. The 3D tempered glass protector will be priced at Rs. 990.

Rumored specs

The flagship killer is believed to sport a 6.28-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It has been confirmed that there will be a display notch providing room for the selfie camera, earpiece, and sensor. This display notch can be hidden, confirmed the company's CEO. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the smartphone and work along with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB of memory capacity.

For imaging, this smartphone from the Chinese company is said to use a dual-camera setup at is rear. The two sensors will be positioned vertically. It is said to house a 20MP primary camera and a 16MP secondary camera. The selfie snapper will be a 16MP unit. The other goodies we can expect to see in this device include a 3300mAh battery with the company's Dash Charge feature.

We already know that the OnePlus 6 could be priced starting from Rs. 33,999 onwards. The smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow at an event in Mumbai. There will be pop-up events happening in several cities on May 21 and May 22 for fans to buy the smartphone or experience it.