OnePlus Buds Z2 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India; Price And Specifications Confirmed

OnePlus has revealed the Buds Z2 fully wireless earphones in India, alongside the highly anticipated OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus Buds Z2 includes an 11mm dynamic driver, Dolby Atmos support, OnePlus Fast Pair support, touch controls, and more. The OnePlus TWS earbuds are the successors of the original OnePlus Buds Z.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Price In India

In India, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is available in Black and White and cost Rs. 4,999. The earbuds will be available as part of the Red Cable First sale on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app on January 17th, followed by open sales on January 18th via the official store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and select partner stores. Customers who purchase the earbuds will be eligible to win the OnePlus 9RT smartphone.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications

The dynamic driver of the OnePlus Buds Z2 is 11mm. The earphones have a deep bass response and are compatible with Android and iOS smartphones that support Bluetooth 5.2. The earbuds support the AAC codec, as well as Dolby Atmos and OnePlus Fast Pair.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has a noise-canceling rating of up to 40db (Active Noise Cancellation). The OnePlus Buds Z2 has a physical anti-wind noise design and a 3-mic DNN noise reduction technology. Touch controls can be used to alter the current soundtrack, activate the voice assistant, and play/pause the music.

The earphones are sweat and water-resistant to IP55, while the case is water-resistant to IPX4. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are 33x22x21.8mm in size and 4.5g in weight. The charging case, on the other hand, is 73.1536.8029.07mm in length and 40.5g in weight.

