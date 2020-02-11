ENGLISH

    OnePlus Power Bank With Fast Charging Support Likely On Cards

    Power banks have indeed become one of the accessories that we largely depend on. Boosted with fast charging capabilities, new power banks are a reliable source to charge our smartphones and other such gadgets. A new tweet reveals that a OnePlus power bank is on the card and could pack fast charging capabilities.

    OnePlus Power Bank: What To Expect?

    Technically, this wouldn't be the first power bank from the Chinese company. Back in 2015, OnePlus rolled out a 10,000mAh power bank that could show the charge percentage simply by shaking it. However, OnePlus didn't launch any new models and fans have been requesting for one ever since.

    A tweet by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei hints that the company could be launching a new power bank. Pei asked viewers to retweet if they'd like a fast-charging power bank. Although it could be too early to suggest an actual product coming soon, it does give us an idea that a new power bank is likely on cards.

    OnePlus Power Bank: Launch Speculations

    Today's power banks have advanced in terms of capacity and the features offers. We have wireless charging power banks and a few with a power output of up to 50W like Oppo's SuperVOOC power bank. It's too early to come to any conclusion about the OnePlus power bank. But reports are speculating it could launch alongside the OnePlus 8 series.

     

    Packed with fast charging capabilities, one can expect the power bank to fuel a smartphone in just about 30 minutes. The first generation of the OnePlus power bank was rolled out in two color variants namely Silk White and Sandstone Black, just like the OnePlus One. It's possible that the company might launch the new device in similar variants.

    Read More About: news accessories oneplus power bank
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
