Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank Review: Stellar Look And Performance

Technical Specifications

20W Two-Way Flash Charge with full VOOC Compatibility

10000 mah Lithium Polymer Battery

USB Type-C Input

USB-A Output

13 layer safety protection for power circuit

Design And Form Factor

The Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank is definitely one of the premium looking power banks that I have used so far. The outer casing of the device is made using aluminum and it has a plastic frame that goes seamlessly with the overall aesthetics.

The retail package comes with a high-quality USB Type-C to USB-A cable with a green accent within the ports that represent VOOC flash charging. On the right side of the power bank, there is a single button that can be used to check the remaining battery percentage.

At the front, the power bank has an Oppo and VOOC logo with additional product information on the back. However, they are printed in such a way that the branding will only be visible if someone looks at the power bank directly.

For a power bank with 10,000 mAh capacity, the Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank is pretty slim and light in weight as well. In fact, the power bank is built better than most of the entry-level and mid-tier smartphones in India.

Power Bank Charging

The Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank consists of two Li-ion batteries with a rated capacity of 5000 mAh (each), offering a total theoretical battery capacity of 10,000 mAh. However, considering the energy loss while charging and discharging, it offers a practical battery capacity (rated capacity) of 6,200 mAh.

The power bank can be charged using a 10W (5V and 2A), or 20W (5V and 4A) rated power adapter. It can also be charged with different power adapters other than this rating, however, the input power will be limited to 10W.

I used the Warp Charger that comes with the OnePlus 7 Pro, which offers 20W output, utilizing the full potential of the power bank. It was quite surprising when the power bank was fully charged from no charge in around two hours and thirty minutes. This is the fastest charging 10,000 mAh power bank that I have used.

There are a total of four white LEDs and every LED represents 25 percent of battery life. One fascinating thing that I noticed about the Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank is that the LEDs will run slowly when the power bank is charging slowly. Similarly, when the power bank is connected to a fast-charging adapter (20W output) the LEDs will run quickly. This makes easy to make out if the power bank is fast charging or not.

Charging A Phone

I tried to charge the OnePlus 7 Pro with the power bank and the phone was showing "charging rapidly" sign and it was able to completely refuel the phone in one hour and 20 minutes. I also tried charging the Apple iPhone 11 and I was able to fully charge it in an hour and 30 minutes.

This power bank should be able to fast charge select Realme smartphones like the Realme X and the Realme XT that also use the VOOC flash charge. And of course, a range of Oppo smartphones can also be charged at a faster rate.

Though I wasn't able to measure the exact output capacity of the power bank, it was around 6,000 mAh, as I was able to fully charge the OnePlus 7 Pro and the iPhone 11 on a single charge and I was still left with some juice (less than 25 percent). While both charging and discharging, I did not notice any sort of heating whatsoever.

A Few Shortcomings

The Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank is definitely a feature-rich gadget. However, it does have a few shortcomings. For one, it just has a single output port and the USB Type-C port is just used for charging the power bank and cannot be used in other way around.

Similarly, the rated capacity is a bit low, compared to the competition which offers around 20,000 mAh capacity and costs less than Oppo's offering.

Verdict: Go For It

Overall, the Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank does have a lot of interesting features for a device that costs Rs. 1,499. This should be a go-to power bank for those who own the latest Oppo, Realme, and even OnePlus smartphone which supports 20W fast charging.

Keeping the main functionality aside, the Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank also serves as a gadget that looks premium. If you want a higher capacity power bank and do not care about the fit and finish of the product, then a device like the Mi Power Bank 2i will be a good alternative.