Oppo O-Free Wireless Earbuds launched for Rs 7,000 with 12 hours battery life

Oppo has launched a new set of wireless earbuds called as the Oppo 0-Free, which goes with the Oppo's recently launched Oppo Find X smartphone, which is the first Oppo smartphone with a retractable camera setup. The Oppo O-Free wireless Bluetooth earbuds will be available from August 2018 for 699 Yuan (Rs 6,999).

The company is most likely to launch these earbuds in India along with the Oppo Find X in the next few weeks.

As these are based on Bluetooth technology, there earbuds can be used with any smartphone running on iOS or Android operating system. However, to get most out of these earbuds, one has to use these earbuds with the Oppo Find X.

Design

The Oppo O-Free wireless Bluetooth earbuds have a head turner design, which looks cool and the design will be appreciated by the younger audience. At the back, it has a subtle curve with a hint of bluish green or the red colored borders. These earbuds have a sort of Apple EarPods design and do not have an in-ear style design.

Battery

The earbuds alone can last up to 4 hours of continues playback on a single charge and the carrying case comes with its own battery, which offers a battery life of up to 12 hours. The carrying case can charge the earbuds up to 3 times on a single charge.

Considering the size of the earbuds, the Oppo O-Free offers an excellent battery life and as of now, there is no information on support for fast charging.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Oppo O-Free wireless Bluetooth earbuds are powered by the Qualcomm QCS5100 chipset, which is a custom chipset from Qualcomm designed for low-power consumption, which results in a better battery backup.

Features

The earbuds come with a TrueWireless Stereo technology, which will help these earbuds to overcome latency and also increase the stability, which in return offer a sync between the right and left earbud. These earbuds also support Oppo's voice assistant (in China).

The earbuds also have a built-in mic, which comes handy while receiving a voice call. Other AI features like instant translation, music controlling are also supported on the Oppo O-Free wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

