Poco Neckband-Style Bluetooth Earphones Could Arrive As Rebranded Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco seems all set to enter the audio segment. Now, the latest info reveals the brand is gearing up to introduce neckband-style earphones soon in India. The upcoming Poco earphones are also said to be the rebranded of the Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro that was launched back in February in India. Now, the Mi earphones have been certified by BIS certification under Poco branding.

Poco Neckband-style Bluetooth Earphones: What To Expect

The features and price of the upcoming Poco neckband-style earphones are also believed to similar to the Mi earphones. Going by this, the earphones will come with an active noise cancellation feature that can block surrounding noise by up to 25dB.

It will also ship with dual microphones for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls and there will be a multi-function button for reject or answer calls. Besides, the earphones will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offer 125ms low latency mode.

The Poco earphones will also ship with an IPX5 rating, voice assistance support, and so on. The earphones will be equipped with a 150 mAh battery that might deliver up to 20 hours of playback, up to 200 hours standby. Lastly, it will measure at just 36 grams.

Poco Neckband-style Bluetooth Earphones: Expected Price, Launch Timeline In India

As of now, the brand has not shared any word regarding the upcoming earphones. However, we expect the launch could happen soon. Additionally, the Poco F3 GT has also been certified by the BIS certification. So, there is a chance the brand could launch the upcoming earphone alongside the smartphone in India.

If this appears to be true, the upcoming Poco neckband-style earphones will compete against other earphones like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and the Oppo Enco M31 at the same price. Moreover, the brand is also expected to bring truly wireless earphones named the Poco Pop Buds which is said to be rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro.

The upcoming Poco earbuds are likely to feature 9mm drivers and active noise cancellation along with three mics that will block noise by up to 35dB. Other aspects might include three hours of playback with a 10-minute charge, touch controls, wear detection, IPX4 rating, and so on.

