Portronics “Muffs R” Bluetooth Earphones with Mic launched in India for Rs 3,999

We all would agree that to enjoy our favorite media including songs and movies we need good audio output generating audio products. The market today is flooded with a number of options to offer the masses when it comes to audio products. It is no hidden fact that the audiophiles generally look for audio products with loud and clear bass that goes easy on their pockets and we have various brands that take care of the needs of audiophiles.

Portronics, the digital accessories brand prominently known for its audio accessories have been fairly active this year and has introduced a bunch of audio products for the masses. The audio equipment brand has launched a number of wireless audio products this year including Harmonics Play headphones, Harmonics 208 headphones, Vibe portable speaker and others. Now, the company has launched yet another audio product which is wireless and carries a decent price tag.

Portronics has launched 'Muffs R" headphones which is the company's latest addition to the already existing "Muff Series" of headphones. The new wireless headphones are touted to offer a lightweight compact design which will make it easy for the users to wear it for prolonged periods. The headphone features a foldable neckband design and has ergonomic ear-tips for a comfortable wear.

The headphones come with 40mm Neodymium inbuilt-driver which the company claims will deliver high-resolution audio output. The headphone offers a wide frequency range of 20- 20,000Hz and the company claim that the headphones will deliver deep and powerful bass not only in the mids and highs but also on the lows. We would like to review the headphones before we can verify all the claims made by the company.

The Muffs R wireless headphones comes with Bluetooth v4.2 support and is compatible with all the Bluetooth enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops among others. The headphones have a maximum connectivity range of up to 10 meters beyond which the headphone might not function properly.

As per Portronics, the headphone can deliver a battery back-up of 10-15 hours of continuous audio playback and talk time with a single charge. It would be interesting to see how long the battery lasts in real-life situations.

The Portronics Muffs R comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and is available for sale in both online as well as offline stores.