Realme Buds Air Pro, An Apple AirPods Pro Clone Likely On Cards

Going by the name of the upcoming product, the Realme Buds Air could be an upgraded version of the Realme Buds Air with a relatively higher price point. Given that the Realme Buds Air launched in the country is an affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods, we can expect the Pro variant in the making to be an affordable version of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Realme Buds Air Pro: What To Expect

The Pro suffix in the moniker makes us believe that the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds will with improved sound quality experience and silicone eartips for improved noise cancellation. Notably, this is exactly what the AirPods pro offers. As Realme could mimic Apple, we can expect it to provide these improvements in the next iteration of the Realme Buds Air.

What About Realme Buds Air Neo?

Previously, within days back the Realme Buds Air launch in India, there were speculations that the company could be working on a toned-down variant alleged to be dubbed Realme Buds Air Neo. This pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds was spotted on the IMDA certification database and was speculated to arrive without wireless charging support. Also, its design was said to be quite identical to that of the AirPods.

Upcoming Realme IoT Products

Realme has teased that it will launch a slew of IoT products in 2020. Some upcoming IoT products include Realme Band, Realme Smart TV, a smartwatch and others. Already, it has been confirmed that the Realme Band will be launched in India on March 5 and the Realme Smart TV is believed to arrive in the country sometime in Q2, 2020.