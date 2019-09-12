Realme Buds Wireless To Launch Along Realme XT: Will Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000

ENGLISH

    After launching a plethora of smartphones this year, Realme is slowly divulging into the accessories world. The company has launched a couple of wired earphones, backpacks, and tote bags. Now, the company is all set to release its first wireless earphones -- the Realme Buds Wireless along with the Realme XT on September 13th in India. Here is everything we know so far about these earphones:

    Realme Buds Wireless To Launch Along Realme XT

     

    Sound Tuned By Alan Walker

    The most interesting aspect about the Realme Buds Wireless is the fact that the sound has been tuned by the known musician Alan Walker. Apparently, he is currently the Realme Chief Earbuds Officer and has worked closely with the company's R&D team to design and develop these earphones.

    The leak also suggests that these wireless earphones will be priced under Rs. 2,000 and will compete against the likes of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth earphones, which retails for Rs. 1,599.

    Additional Features

    The leak does confirm that the Realme Buds Wireless will be available as an Amazon Special. Just like the wired Realme Buds, the wireless buds features a dual-tone (grey + yellow) finish with self-latching magnetic ear tips.

    There is an option to include ear hooks for additional support as well. The earphone might either come with a micro USB or USB Type-C port for charging.

    Our Opinion On Wireless Earphones

    Most of the flagship smartphones launched in 2019 does not bear a 3.5mm headphone jack and helped users to use wireless earphones instead of carrying a wired earphone with a dongle. We do have a lot of affordable earphones which offers lackluster sound quality.

     

    Realme is known to offer good quality wired earphones and the company might do the same in for the wireless earphones as well. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn everything about the Realme Buds Wireless.

    realme earphones news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

