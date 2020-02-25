Realme To Launch Fitness Band On March 5 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching its 5G smartphone in India, Realme is now all set to launch its fitness band on March 5 in India. However, the company earlier said that it will launch the device in February. But, Realme has finally confirmed the launch at the Realme X50 Pro event.

The company has also posted a 60-second video on its official twitter account which showcases the upcoming products such as smart televisions, Buds Air, fitness band, smart clock, smart weighing scale, and car charger.

Realme Plans To Take On Xiaomi

It seems that the company has many plans for India. The company wants to be known as a lifestyle brand instead of a smartphone maker. In fact, the company is betting high on these upcoming products. Notably, Realme is expected to launch smart television in April this year, and it will be first launched in India. "Smart television is growing in India and we will become a significant player offering disruptive experience at the correct price," Realme CEO Madhav Sheth was quoted by Economic Times.

He said that the company is looking at Rs. 3,000 crore sales from the upcoming 20 products in new categories. Furthermore, the report states that the company has managed to garner revenue of Rs.14,700 crore, after selling 15 million devices last year. But, now it is eyeing at 30 million units this year. This means the company wants to double its revenue.

Realme Fitness Band: Expected Specification

Many reports are surfacing online, which claims that the Realme's Fitness band will feature an AMOLED monochrome screen and will have a plastic body. It is expected to come with a silicon band, and it will have all the basic features of fitness bands such as tracking and heart rate sensors. However, there is no confirmation about the pricing, but we can expect that it will be priced under Rs. 2,000. At present, there is no information about smart TVs. But we will update you once we have the details.

