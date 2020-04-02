Samsung AKG N400 True Wireless Earbuds Launched: What’s Different From Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung AKG N400 Launch

Technically, there was no launch for the new earbuds. It was simply spotted on the Samsung South Korean website. The product page reveals the new AKG N400 earbuds are available in black, white, and blue color variants. There's still no word when the true wireless earbuds will be available outside the South Korean market.

The launch of the new Samsung AKG N400 earbuds comes as a bit of a surprise as Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless headphones for $150, available for Rs. 11,990 in India. Interestingly, the new Galaxy Buds Plus is advertised as the sound tuned by AKG. Of course, there is n number of differences between the two audio devices.

Samsung AKG N400 Earbuds Features

As noted, the new AKG N400 earbuds are truly wireless and feature noise cancellation. It is said to run for five hours on a single charge or up to six hours if the active noise cancellation is turned off. Also, the new earbuds come with wireless charging support.

The AKG N400 earbuds claim enhanced audio quality and technology during voice calls. A microphone is available on each earbud and can be operated via touch controls to change tracks, control the volume, and so on. There's also a trigger for accessing voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, and even Bixby.

Comparing Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, AKG N400

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the AKG N400 earbuds seem to have a couple of better features. For one, the AKG N400 comes with an IPX7 rating with water resistance, meaning the earbuds are designed for complete submerged activities. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds Plus feature IPX3. Also, the Galaxy Buds Plus doesn't have complete noise cancellation.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus beats the AKG N400 with its battery. While the AKG N400 maxes out with six hours with the noise cancellation turned off and additional six hours with the battery case, the Galaxy Buds Plus offers 11 hours and gets an extra 11 hours from their case.