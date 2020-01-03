Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Render Hints At Sky Blue Color Option News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the next-generation truly wireless earbuds is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S20 (S11) flagship lineup in February. Recently, we saw the design of this accessory leak via the SmartThings app. Now, it has once again leaked in the form of renders.

A report by 91mobiles citing industry sources has revealed the alleged design of the truly wireless earbuds to be launched next month by Samsung. The Galaxy Buds+ renders appear to be quite similar to the previous generation model in terms of both the earbuds and charging case design. The notable change seems to be the Sky Blue color option apart from Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Renders Leak

Going by the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, it seems to arrive with active noise cancellation similar to that of the newly launched Apple AirPods Pro. Talking about the design, the earbuds seem to be small with silicone eartips for a good seal. The glossy triangular surface that is visible is said to be the touch-sensitive area meant to control music playback, activate voice assistant and answer calls.

The report also adds that the Galaxy Buds+ charging case has a similar pill-shaped design as its predecessor. It is believed to arrive with wireless charging support besides the ability to be charged via a USB Type-C port. The difference that seems noticeable is the presence of the L and R markings below the LED indicator. Perhaps, this could be useful in indicating the battery charging status of the individual earbuds.

What We Think

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. As it will be an improved version of the truly wireless earbuds launched last year, it is expected to arrive with enhanced sound quality. And, given that it will support active noise cancellation, we can expect it to be relatively more expensive than the previous generation Galaxy Buds. As the launch is likely pegged for February, further details regarding the Galaxy Buds+ are awaited.

Best Mobiles in India