Sennheiser HD 458 BT Special Edition Noise Cancellation Headphones Announced: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sennheiser has launched a new wireless headphone in its 'HD' series. Called the HD 458 BT Special Edition Noise Cancellation, the latest offering is all set to hit the shelves during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The ANC enabled headphones is packed with some high-end features including support for the voice-based digital assistant.

Sennheiser HD 458 BT Special Edition ANC Headphones Features

The Sennheiser HD 458 BT Special Edition Headphones comes with an over-the-head design. The rotatable earcups will make it easily portable. Also, the pair will ship with a carry case. The headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation support which has become a norm for premium wireless headphones nowadays.

The pair are said to offer deep dynamic bass which will be aided by the closed-back design for enhanced output. The headphones are backed by Bluetooth V5.0 technology and also have multiple audio codec support. It comes with ACC and AptX, and AptX Low Latency codecs.

The headphones also come with a dedicated Google Assistant and Siri digital assistant support. It is also compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Using this app, you will be able to ease the usage by allowing quick access to battery status, a Quick Guide. The updates for the headphones can also be installed using this app itself.

The Sennheiser HD 458 BT ANC headphones pack a USB Type-C port for charging. The company has not specified the battery capacity but claims a backup of up to 30 hours with a single charge. The pair also has an Aux-in port for wired connectivity.

Sennheiser HD 458 BT ANC Headphones Price And Sale Details

Sennheiser has not revealed the price of this pair as of now, however, the company has mentioned a 'special price'. It remains to be seen if this pair is priced below Rs. 10,000 segment or above. The Sennheiser HD 458 BT is slated to go on sale on August 6 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

