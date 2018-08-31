Sony announces Google Assistant backed smart speakers at IFA 2018

IFA 2018 has officially started in Berlin, Germany and during the ongoing consumer electronics show a number of products are expected to be announced. Sony, the Japanese tech giant has also announced its new products at the IFA 2018. Even though the major highlight of the Sony's launch was Xperia XZ3, the company has also launched its latest Bluetooth speaker which is backed by Google Assistant.

Sony has introduced its all-new SRS-XB510G Bluetooth speaker. The SRS-XB510G wireless speaker is a single unit which houses a substantial woofer along with two tweeters placed above the woofer. The woofers are positioned in a way that it can spread the sound around a room or garden area. As far as streaming is concerned users can stream content over Bluetooth and NFC. The speakers also come with a support for Wi-Fi.

With the Google Home on-board, Sony is relying primarily relying on Google's Assistant grouping technology. Sony has decided to use the Assistant rather than introducing its own system to manage the pairing. This implies that the users can manage to group via Google Home app and also control the paired speakers using their voice. However, users will also be able to include other WiFi speakers such as Google Home Max in the same wirelessly-connected sets.

As for the design, the SRS-XB510G wireless speakers feature a sturdy plastic casing and is IP65 rated. The IP65 rating ensures that the smart speakers are dust and splash-resistant. At the bottom of the speakers, there is a standard tripod screw to mount the device. At the rear, there is a carry handle for easy transportation. The smart speakers also have a Sony LED light ring at the front. The LED flashes in different colors in time with the music playback. The smart speakers also have a strobe bar which is mounted across the top of the tweeters.

The smart speakers come with a powerful battery. As per Sony, the speakers can last up to 16 hours with a single charge. For charging, users will get two options including AC adapter and a USB Type-C port at the rear. Notably, the speakers can also act as a portable battery as the port can also be used for charging other devices.

As for the pricing and availability, the Sony XB510G will be available for sale in October and come with a price tag of $299.99 (Rs 21,283 approx).

