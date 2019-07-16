ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sony WH-XB900N With 30 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 16,990 In India

    By
    |

    Sony has introduced yet another pair of wireless headphones called the Sony WH-XB900N in India. The WH-XB900N are over-the-head style headphones with all the bells and whistles that you might expect from any high-end wireless headphones.

    Sony WH-XB900N With 30 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 16,990

     

    The headphones come with a foldable design, which might make it easy to carry around, and the retail package also comes with a carry case. At 254 grams, the headphones are also on the lighter side when compared to the similarly priced wireless headphones.

    The Sony WH-XB900N is equipped with a 40mm driver, with 50 ohms impedance and a frequency response from 3Hz- 20,000Hz. Sony claims that the Extra Bass feature on the headphones will increase the air-tightness, which results in creating high-fidelity sound with a good amount of bass.

    In terms of connectivity, the headphones offer Bluetooth 4.2 as well as NFC connectivity. The Sony WH-XB900N headphones can be charged via USB Type-C port, and claim to offer up to 30 hours of music playtime on a single charge. Like every other Sony headphones, the headphones can be used with Android and iOS devices.

    The earcups on the Sony WH-XB900N are touch sensitive with support for volume controls and track changes. The headphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice-based commands. The headphone does support various audio formats including aptX, and aptX HD.

    Price And Availability

    The Sony WH-XB900N is already available via various online and offline channels for Rs. 16,990 in Blue and Black colors.

    Our Opinion On The Sony WH-XB900N

    The Sony WH-XB900N seems like a good pair of high-end wireless headphones. These headphones are for those who are in the market looking for wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and take a brand's value into account.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: sony headphones news accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue