Sony WH-XB900N With 30 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 16,990 In India

Sony has introduced yet another pair of wireless headphones called the Sony WH-XB900N in India. The WH-XB900N are over-the-head style headphones with all the bells and whistles that you might expect from any high-end wireless headphones.

The headphones come with a foldable design, which might make it easy to carry around, and the retail package also comes with a carry case. At 254 grams, the headphones are also on the lighter side when compared to the similarly priced wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-XB900N is equipped with a 40mm driver, with 50 ohms impedance and a frequency response from 3Hz- 20,000Hz. Sony claims that the Extra Bass feature on the headphones will increase the air-tightness, which results in creating high-fidelity sound with a good amount of bass.

In terms of connectivity, the headphones offer Bluetooth 4.2 as well as NFC connectivity. The Sony WH-XB900N headphones can be charged via USB Type-C port, and claim to offer up to 30 hours of music playtime on a single charge. Like every other Sony headphones, the headphones can be used with Android and iOS devices.

The earcups on the Sony WH-XB900N are touch sensitive with support for volume controls and track changes. The headphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice-based commands. The headphone does support various audio formats including aptX, and aptX HD.

Price And Availability

The Sony WH-XB900N is already available via various online and offline channels for Rs. 16,990 in Blue and Black colors.

Our Opinion On The Sony WH-XB900N

The Sony WH-XB900N seems like a good pair of high-end wireless headphones. These headphones are for those who are in the market looking for wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and take a brand's value into account.

