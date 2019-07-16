Just In
- 2 min ago Flipkart Hosts Apple iPhone Big Shopping Days – Offers And Discounts You Can Get
- 20 min ago Good News For Xiaomi Fans: Mi A3 To Launch Before Scheduled Date
- 36 min ago Reliance Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Launches Free 5GB Trial Broadband Plan For Landline Customers
- 45 min ago Vivo Z1 Pro Sale At 12PM: Price, Specifications, And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Ashi Singh Was In Tears When Told Of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’s End; Randeep Rai Shocked!
- News Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, over 50 feared trapped
- Sports Four transfers Arsenal may do before summer window shuts
- Finance GPF To Fetch Lower Interest Of 7.9% p.a.
- Automobiles Indian Car Market Shares 2019 — Hyundai & Mahindra Grow As Maruti Suzuki’s Shares Decline
- Travel Best Places to Visit in Rajasthan During Monsoon Season
- Education #SelfiewithGuru: A Campaign To Mark The Occasion Of Guru Purnima 2019
- Lifestyle 12 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skin Tags
Sony WH-XB900N With 30 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 16,990 In India
Sony has introduced yet another pair of wireless headphones called the Sony WH-XB900N in India. The WH-XB900N are over-the-head style headphones with all the bells and whistles that you might expect from any high-end wireless headphones.
The headphones come with a foldable design, which might make it easy to carry around, and the retail package also comes with a carry case. At 254 grams, the headphones are also on the lighter side when compared to the similarly priced wireless headphones.
The Sony WH-XB900N is equipped with a 40mm driver, with 50 ohms impedance and a frequency response from 3Hz- 20,000Hz. Sony claims that the Extra Bass feature on the headphones will increase the air-tightness, which results in creating high-fidelity sound with a good amount of bass.
In terms of connectivity, the headphones offer Bluetooth 4.2 as well as NFC connectivity. The Sony WH-XB900N headphones can be charged via USB Type-C port, and claim to offer up to 30 hours of music playtime on a single charge. Like every other Sony headphones, the headphones can be used with Android and iOS devices.
The earcups on the Sony WH-XB900N are touch sensitive with support for volume controls and track changes. The headphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice-based commands. The headphone does support various audio formats including aptX, and aptX HD.
Price And Availability
The Sony WH-XB900N is already available via various online and offline channels for Rs. 16,990 in Blue and Black colors.
Our Opinion On The Sony WH-XB900N
The Sony WH-XB900N seems like a good pair of high-end wireless headphones. These headphones are for those who are in the market looking for wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and take a brand's value into account.
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,490
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
13,999
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800