TCL launches 65-inch QLED Android TV with Harmon Kardon speakers for Rs 1,09,990 in India

TCL Electronics, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer primarily known for its TVs has launched a new Android QLED TV for the Indian market. The company has introduced the TCL 65X4 65-inch Google-certified Android TV which comes with a price tag of Rs 1,09990 and is available for sale on the Indian e-commerce giant Amazon. The new Android QLED TV is equipped with Harmon Kardon speakers to deliver high-resolution audio output.

Mike Chen, Country Manager, TCL India commented on the launch that "The TCL vision is to provide customers across the globe access to the latest technology at the most cost-effective price. This is exactly what we're trying to do in India. With the introduction of the 65X4, India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV, we are aiming to boost the Indian QLED market and make a superlative home entertainment experience a tangible reality for consumers across the country".

TCL 65X4 Android QLED TV specifications and features:

The new 65X4 Android QLED TV sports a 4K Ultra HD panel which comes with HDR support enabled with it. The TV has a Quantum Dot LED panel which the company claims can deliver up to 110 percent color ratio when compared to a regular LED TV available in the market. Under the hood, the TV draws its power from a 64-bit Quad-core CPU and a dual-core CPU which is coupled with Mali T860 and MP2 GPU. The TV is available in 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. As the TV is Google-certified, it runs on Android Nougat OS and comes pre-installed with a number of useful apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Jio Cinema, Hotstar, Eros Now and others.

The TCL 65X4 Android QLED TV comes equipped with MEMC (12Hz) technology which helps it to provide motion-smoothing on the screen. The TV comes with voice search and ChromeCast support. As mentioned earlier, the TV is equipped with Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby, DTS technology for an unmatched sound experience. For connectivity, you get three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi support.

As for the pricing, the TCL 65X4 Android QLED TV comes with an original price tag of Rs 1,09,990 and will be available for sale on Amazon.in. TCL is also providing launch offers on the purchase of the new TV such as Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs 10,000 and a 10 percent cash back with the purchase made using Amex card.