Tesla launches Automotive-grade iPhone leather cases on Amazon

Apple iPhone might have seen some sales drop in certain markets like India and China, but the company is still doing well in the US market. That's why third part accessories makers are still producing iPhone cases form iPhone X and other latest models. Innovative electric car maker, Tesla is also indulged in manufacturing accessories and run its own merchandise store on Amazon.

The company has come up with a range of cases for iPhone X and iPhone XS and more. Currently, the company has folio cases for the Phone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Moreover, do note that the design of the cases are very ordinary and all the design of the cases comes with satin finish leatherette and are available in Black only. You can grab the newly launched Tesla iPhone cases from merchandise store on Amazon. The price of the cases starts from $35-$45.

Apart from the iPhone cases, the company has also launched diecast Model S vehicles, hoodies, and more.

