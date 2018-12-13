Ubon launches wireless tower speaker - TW-9095 for Rs 14,990 in India

Ubon, a homegrown consumer electronics brand primarily dealing in premium category headphones, speakers and other electronics accessories such as chargers, cables have introduced a new audio product for the Indian market. The company has launched a new tower speaker here in the country. This is the first tower speaker which has been added to the company's portfolio of existing audio products. The tower speaker is dubbed as Ubon TORPEDO and it offers an impressive sound output for its price segment.

Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co founder-Ubon, commented at the launch, "We are excited to cater to the needs of party enthusiasts with our latest offerings in Home audio System series following the success of our wireless speakers in the market. As for now, we are looking forward to strengthening our audio portfolio with quality and affordable audio products for the party enthusiasts."

As for the specifications, the Ubon TORPEDO TW-9095 tower speaker packs a total of five compact satellite speakers and one center channel speaker. Each of the satellite speaker features a single 4 Ohm subwoofer which allows the speaker to deliver surround sound effects. On the other hand, the center channel speaker of the device packs a 6.5-inch woofer driver. The woofer allows the speaker to produce a clear and loud sound output of 10,000 PMPO with decent mid-range effects.

The tower speaker measures 22.1 x 33.2 x 59.4cm (WxDXH) in dimensions and features a compact design. The device also offers wireless connectivity and the devices supporting Bluetooth v2.1 or above. The speaker is compatible with both Android as well as Apple devices and also features multi-color disco lights to enhance the visual appeal while playing music on it.

The Ubon TORPEDO TW-9095 carries a price tag of Rs 14,990 and can be purchased from the company's official website and also from various e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and others.