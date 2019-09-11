ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition Goes Official

    By
    |

    A few months back, Xiaomi launched a slew of accessories including a 20W wireless charger, a 10,000mAh Mi wireless power bank, and a 20W wireless car charger. Now, the company has come up with a Youth Edition of the wireless power bank. This new wireless power bank comes with similar capabilities as the original edition as it supports 2-way 18W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

    Xiaomi 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition Goes Official

     

    The new Xiaomi 10,000 Wireless Power Bank features a polycarbonate body. This is different from the standard edition, which comes with an aluminum alloy metal casing. The Youth Edition of the wireless power bank is much lighter and relatively slimmer. The company touts it to be lightweight as it is 75 grams and the thickness has been by 1.8mm.

    Price And Availability

    Xiaomi 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition is priced at 149 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,500). The 10000mAh Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition will be available for purchase from September 12 in China and there is no word regarding the available of the same in India.

    Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank

    The wireless power bank from Xiaomi with a battery capacity of 10,000mAh features four LEDs that are available on its surface for battery level indication. There are in-built protections as well for power bank. Notably, it will support smartphones from other brands as well that are Qi wireless charging complaint. Eventually, it will support devices including Samsung Galaxy S series, iPhone XS, and Xiaomi Mi 9.

    What Else To Expect From Xiaomi

    Earlier this month, Xiaomi sent invites for an event dubbed 'Smart Living 2020' to be hosted in India next week. We can expect the 65-inch 4K Mi TV to be launched in the country at the event. It has also been confirmed that the Mi Band 4 will be launched in the country at the event. As the wireless power bank Youth Edition is official, there are chances for the same to also be launched in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news power bank
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue