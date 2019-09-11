Xiaomi 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, Xiaomi launched a slew of accessories including a 20W wireless charger, a 10,000mAh Mi wireless power bank, and a 20W wireless car charger. Now, the company has come up with a Youth Edition of the wireless power bank. This new wireless power bank comes with similar capabilities as the original edition as it supports 2-way 18W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

The new Xiaomi 10,000 Wireless Power Bank features a polycarbonate body. This is different from the standard edition, which comes with an aluminum alloy metal casing. The Youth Edition of the wireless power bank is much lighter and relatively slimmer. The company touts it to be lightweight as it is 75 grams and the thickness has been by 1.8mm.

Price And Availability

Xiaomi 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition is priced at 149 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,500). The 10000mAh Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition will be available for purchase from September 12 in China and there is no word regarding the available of the same in India.

Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank

The wireless power bank from Xiaomi with a battery capacity of 10,000mAh features four LEDs that are available on its surface for battery level indication. There are in-built protections as well for power bank. Notably, it will support smartphones from other brands as well that are Qi wireless charging complaint. Eventually, it will support devices including Samsung Galaxy S series, iPhone XS, and Xiaomi Mi 9.

What Else To Expect From Xiaomi

Earlier this month, Xiaomi sent invites for an event dubbed 'Smart Living 2020' to be hosted in India next week. We can expect the 65-inch 4K Mi TV to be launched in the country at the event. It has also been confirmed that the Mi Band 4 will be launched in the country at the event. As the wireless power bank Youth Edition is official, there are chances for the same to also be launched in India.

