Xiaomi launches XiaoAI Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition for Rs 517

Xiaomi had recently launched its flagship smartphone Mi Mix 3 last week. The smartphone packs some trending features such as a taller display, dual rear camera setup and a powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC and more. However, the company had not revealed any information about its upcoming Bluetooth speaker. Now, the company has launched a new speaker which is called as Xiaomi XiaoAI Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition. The new wireless speaker also comes enabled with an AI.

The XiaoAi Bluetooth speaker features a round design which is compact and easy to carry around. The new speaker is quite similar to the previously launched Xiaomi Bluetooth Mini speaker and as mentioned earlier it is backed by XiaoAI voice assistant. The speaker is lightweight and measures only 52 gms and can easily fit inside the pockets.

To deliver high-quality rich audio the Xiaomi XiaoAI Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition utilizes a DRC technology which is paired with a dynamic sound compression algorithm. This further allows the speaker to deliver clean audio with balanced bass and no distortion at higher levels.

The XiaoAI voice Assistant will allow you to access some useful features such as making a call, weather forecast and more. Sadly, these features are available in Chinese only similar to that of the other Mi speakers, and it is not clear if Xiaomi will bring these features in other global languages or not.

The Xiaomi XiaoAI speaker features a water-resistant design making it suitable to use even in rains. This makes the speaker apt for outdoor activities. The speaker is touted to be an affordable device with loud and clear audio output with a prolonged playback. The speaker packs a 480mAh battery which the tech giant claims to offer a standby time of 45 days and 4 hours of continuous playback with one single charge.

As for the pricing the Xiaomi XiaoAI Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition comes with a price tag of 49 yuan (Rs 517 approx). The speaker will be available in China starting November 28 and will be available at Xiaomi Mall.

